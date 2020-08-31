COVID-19 case reported at Trousdale County High School

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trousdale County High School administrators sent out a letter Monday notifying a number of parents their student had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trousdale Director of Schools Dr. Clint A. Satterfield told News 2 the letter was sent to the parents of students in a class that was affected. It’s unclear who the individual was that tested positive for the virus. Parents receiving the letter were told their child must quarantine for 14 days.

District administrators said they would continue to work closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to quickly identify and advise exposed students and staff to avoid school closures in the district.

