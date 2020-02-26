Court documents: Mother falsely told investigators Evelyn Boswell was with father

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – Court documents from Megan Boswell’s arraignment on Wednesday morning revealed she initially told the Department of Children Services Evelyn Boswell was with her father when the investigation into her disappearance began.

Court documents say that when investigators spoke with Megan on February 18, she told them that Evelyn was with her father, Ethan Perry.

Megan told investigators she was supposed to meet Ethan on February 19 at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ingles in Colonial Heights to exchange custody.

Further investigation revealed that Ethan, who is actively enlisted in the United States Army, is stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and did not have Evelyn, according to the documents.

Investigators found that Megan had made false statements to law enforcement officers in response to a legitimate inquiry.

DCS investigators spoke with Megan at a home in the 200 block of Sandy Pointe Drive on February 18.

Megan was arraigned by video in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to be back in court on March 2.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to give a press conference on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Click here to watch.

A babysitter reported last seeing Evelyn on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week, when the girl’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has received more than 500 tips in the case, but so far, there have been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





