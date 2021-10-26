Court clerk among 2 found dead in Tennessee home

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County court clerk’s death appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the District Attorney General for the Fourth Judicial District, Jimmy Dunn.

On Sunday, a county spokesperson confirmed that Sevier County General Sessions Clerk Connie Holt was found dead and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The TBI said she and Eric Peters were found dead inside their home on Eagle View Drive. Dunn said Peters was Holt’s boyfriend or fiancé.

According to the Sevier County Assistant Mayor for Governmental Affairs, Holt began working for Sevier County in 1994 and was elected as Clerk in 2002. The news of her death has both elected officials as well as friends and neighbors in shock.

“It was very unexpected. It was something that no one would have ever thought,” said neighbor Troy Sellars.

Sellars said he has known Holt for nearly three decades, and added that she was always friendly and smiling.

“Just her compassion for others. If a few of us would step back and follow that suit and have that kind of compassion, I think a lot of things would change in this world,” Sellars said.

On Monday, District Attorney Dunn provided new information about the case. “The situation appears to be a murder-suicide,” Dunn said. “Now, the investigation is just beginning, so forensics, all sorts of other things to look at, and so that may prove to be otherwise.”

Sevier County General Sessions Court is canceled through Wednesday, October 27. That is because of Holt’s passing. “She’s a good lady. A good friend. And we’re going to miss her,” Dunn said.

A county spokesperson said Penny Johnson was sworn in as acting Sevier County General Sessions Court Clerk on Monday morning. Johnson will be acting Clerk until the Sevier County Commission appoints an interim Clerk. The position is up for election in 2022.