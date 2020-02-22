Couple suspected of killing 3 women in California home over possible rental dispute

HEMET, Calif. (KTLA) – Authorities have identified a couple who are suspected of killing three women in a Southern California home earlier this week over a possible rental dispute.

Jordan Guzman and Anthony McCloud are shown in photos released by the Hemet Police Department on Feb. 21, 2020.

Jordan Guzman, 20, who lived in the Hemet home with the victims, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, were arrested in Las Vegas and are expected to be extradited back to Riverside County.

Hemet police discovered the bodies of three women inside a home in the 1400 block of Rabbit Peak Way about 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a “female laying in a pool of blood.”

They were identified as Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46 and Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21 and Trinity Clyde, 18.

During a news conference Friday, Hemet Police Chief Eddie Pust said there was evidence the victims suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation. He did not elaborate on how the victims were killed, but indicated that no firearms were used.

Wendy Lopez-Araiza’s husband returned home and discovered one of the bodies. The two suspects then ran from the home, got into Clyde’s car and drove off, Pust said.

The two additional bodies were discovered only after officers arrived at the scene, the chief added.

Guzman had recently moved into the home and investigators believe there was some kind of dispute over the renting situation, pointing to a possible motive in the attack, officials said. McCloud had also visited his girlfriend before the killings.

Loved ones told KTLA Friday that the family was having issues with Guzman and were trying to get her to move out.

A man who was at the scene Thursday and identified himself as Clyde’s father said his daughter was also renting a room at the home and did not understand why she was killed.

Information led investigators to Las Vegas and Guzman and McCloud were taken into custody Thursday as they were leaving an apartment 1400 block of Charleston Boulevard. Cylde’s stolen Hyundai Sonata was also recovered and secured as evidence.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the killings.

The suspects expected to be booked on three counts each of murder and are being held on $2 million bail, Pust said.

The chief called the crime “egregious.”

“It’s a tragic, horrific incident that’s going to stay in the minds of the family members and friends forever,”