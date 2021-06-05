Couple sought for questioning in deadly shooting outside Bar Louie in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a couple wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting in the Gulch Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside Bar Louie on 11th Avenue South.

According to a release from Metro police, 30-year-old Timothy Fields, of Nashville, was shot and killed. Fields walked outside to smoke a cigarette around 9 p.m. and there was reportedly some type of interaction with a person outside of a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The vehicle was parked outside of the establishment.

Fields was shot in the chest and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Investigators said the shooter is believed to have gotten into the Altima and left the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the man and woman wanted for questioning arriving in the Altima earlier in the night. He is described as having facial tattoos and red-tipped dreads in a ponytail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Courtesy Metro Police: Couple sought in deadly shooting

Deadly shooting outside Bar Louie

