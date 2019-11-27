Couple finds bag of money with thousands of dollars inside at Nashville ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A few days out from the Thanksgiving holiday and one couple found a surprise that could purchase plenty of turkeys for a table.

“As soon as I put the visa card (in the ATM) and finished everything – I saw the money,” said Nader Abdalleh.

On Tuesday, Nader Abdalleh and his wife, Noor, told News 2 they found a bag of money at the Bank of America ATM on Murfreesboro Pike.

“Like $50,000,” said Abdalleh

A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed to News 2 that the couple did find a bag of money accidentally left by the company that puts money in the machine.

Abdalleh said he and his wife immediately took the bag of cash to the nearest Bank of America.

In a statement to News 2, the company said;

“We very much appreciate the couple bringing the situation to our attention so we could resolve the matter quickly.”

The spokesperson did not confirm whether the couple would be rewarded.

“If you find money and it’s not yours, you do not deserve it. You have to find a way to return the money, no matter what. If something’s not yours, do not use it,” said Abdalleh.