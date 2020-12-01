Couple carjacked near downtown Nashville, Metro police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are looking for the man who they said carjacked a couple near downtown Nashville on Monday, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue North just before 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect approached the couple and asked them for money. When the victims were distracted, the suspect jumped into their car, a white Ford Fusion with the South Carolina tag KYP553.

The male victim tried to stop him, but the suspect punched him in the face. The female victim tried to stop the man by jumping into the front passenger seat.

He then drove her to a Dickerson Pike ATM where the victim told police, he withdrew $300 from the couple’s account. She told officers the man ordered her out of her car in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike and drove away.

The suspect is a heavy set man who was wearing a blue and white knit hat with red stars, khaki pants, a black jacket with a white stripe down the sleeves over a gray hooded sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.