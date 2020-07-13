County-wide mask mandate starts July 14 in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee officials announced a county-wide mask mandate on Monday.

That mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and will last until August 3.

According to this mandate:

A face covering over the nose and mouth shall be worn by employees and visitors inside businesses, organizations or venues in use by members of the public.

Children age 12 and under are not required to wear a face covering.

The release said in part, “In a message to area mayors, Ballad Health stated that between July 6 and today the number of COVID-19 patents admitted to its hospitals has grown from 17 to 45 – nearly doubling each week.”

