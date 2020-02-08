County Star Neal McCoy’s tour bus bursts into flames in Louisiana

MANSFIELD, LA (WKRN) — An award-winning country star’s tour bus burst into flames Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Neal McCoy took to his Facebook page to let fans know he’s okay after his tour bus went up in flames in Mansfield, LA.

McCoy heard a big explosion after getting off the bus. All of his equipment was on board and likely destroyed. Fire crews and state police responded.

McCoy said he’s had the bus for a long time. He was on his way to a show scheduled for Saturday night in Alexandria. He said that show is likely cancelled. McCoy made sure to thank his fans for all of the prayers and is thankful for his safety.

No one was hurt in this fire. The cause has yet to be announced.