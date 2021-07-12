Country stars set to perform at new ‘CMA Summer Jam’ concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert are among the headliners scheduled to perform at a new, two-day concert series later this month.

The Country Music Association said the live, in-person concert, called “CMA Summer Jam,” will take place July 27 and 28 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

Performers on July 27 include Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.

(Courtesy: Country Music Association)

Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett will take the stage on July 28.

The performances will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special that will air later this summer on News 2.

Tickets for “CMA Summer Jam” will go on sale Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. at CMASummerJam.com.

A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation, a charitable organization that works to fund student music programs throughout the country.