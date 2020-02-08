1  of  4
Country star Trisha Yearwood offers to pay for adoption fees at Maury County Animal Services

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – County Music Star Trisha Yearwood is paying the fees for those interested in adopting a pet at the Maury County Animal Services in Columbia.

The Country star tweeted Saturday about helping people who want to adopt a furry friend. She will pay for adoptions Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

The kennels are full and would love for people who are interested to come out and give these awesome pets a new home.

