Country star Trisha Yearwood offers to pay for adoption fees at Maury County Animal Services

In this March 2012 photo provided by Dr. Pamela Fisher shows a mixed-breed dog named Lili sits in her kennel at Summit County Animal Control in Akron, Ohio. Lili gave Dr. Pamela Fisher a look that she says convinced her to adopt her, who is now 4. Fisher was at the shelter installing an MP3 […]

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – County Music Star Trisha Yearwood is paying the fees for those interested in adopting a pet at the Maury County Animal Services in Columbia.

The Country star tweeted Saturday about helping people who want to adopt a furry friend. She will pay for adoptions Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

If you go adopt a pet from Maury County Animal Services today, I'll pay your adoption fees. #LoveWalksOnFourPaws #adoptdontshop https://t.co/mNutam9j8x — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) February 8, 2020

The kennels are full and would love for people who are interested to come out and give these awesome pets a new home.