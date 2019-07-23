Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Lauren Akins (L) and reecording artist Thomas Rhett attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.

Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins’ belly. He added that he was “excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings.”

Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including “Die A Happy Man” and “Life Changes.”

