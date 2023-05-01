NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In preparation for the pop star’s Nashville shows, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a month-long pop-up exhibit featuring costumes worn by Taylor Swift that represent all 10 of her “Eras.”

The exhibit was unveiled Monday morning, featuring a selection of “iconic costumes” worn by the 12-time Grammy Award winner. Titled “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras,” the limited-run exhibit includes a total of 10 outfits that represent each of the artist’s 10 albums, from her 2006 self-titled album through her most recent album “Midnights.” The pop-up exhibit is part of the museum’s comprehensive gallery experience and is included with the general admission. It runs through May 31.

(Courtesy: Country Music Hall of Fame)

(Courtesy: Country Music Hall of Fame)

“Swift has consistently reinvented herself with each new album through changes in everything from her musical direction to the costuming that defines the eras of her career,” the museum stated in an announcement. “On the United States leg of ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,’ which began in mid-March and runs through August, Swift is playing 52 stadium concerts.”

The collection includes, among others:

The Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini Swift wore in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.

The Marina Toybina-designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 “MTV Europe Music Awards,” November 11, 2012

The Mandalay multicolored fringe dress, embellished with beads and sequins, and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her “Fearless Tour” in 2009-2010

The museum also updated its display in the third floor Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts representing the artist and her new album. These objects will be on view through early summer 2024 and are also accessible with general museum admission.

Included among those items are:

The sequin-covered cape, Michael Schmidt Studios bustier and briefs, and Stuart Weitzman boots worn by Swift in the 2022 music video for “Bejeweled”

The Taylor GSLJ “Living Jewels” acoustic guitar Swift used to perform “Last Kiss” during her “Speak Now World Tour” (2011-2012) and in the 2022 music video for “Anti-Hero”

The New York University cap and gown Swift wore when she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and delivered the commencement address at the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony

Timed entry tickets are available for reservation between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of museum admission tickets available each day. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged through the museum’s website HERE. There is a six ticket limit per person.