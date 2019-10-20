Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The County Music Hall of Fame celebrated it’s Class of 2019 including 2019 inductees: Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens, and Jerry Bradley.

They call it “country music’s most sacred occasion”, the 2019 Medallion Ceremony Sunday night, inducting the 137th, 138th, and 139th members into the country music hall of fame.



Ray Stevens inducted the veterans’ era category. The singer-songwriter, recording artist and comedian has been making music in Nashville since the 1960s. His hits include: “The Streak” “Misty” and “Everything is Beautiful”

Jerry Bradley joined the hall of fame in the non-performer category. He ran RCA Records in the ’70s and ’80s, producing records for artists like Eddy Arnold and Dottie West and discovering the popular country band Alabama.



Brooks and Dunn inducted in the modern era category.

The pair of ordinary guys found each other and hit stardom in the 1990s remain on top charts for two decades straight, with 20 number one songs, two Grammys, 19 CMA awards, and 24 ACM awards. Their hits include “My Maria,” “Red Dirt Road,” and Brand New Man.



The 2019 Medallion Ceremony concluded with the Country Music Hall of Dame tradition “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”

