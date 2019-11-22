Country artist Sam Hunt apologizes for drunk driving arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music artist Sam Hunt has apologized in a tweet after he was arrested for drunk driving in East Nashville Thursday morning.

“Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in Downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again,” Hunt said in a tweet.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container.

According to an arrest warrant, police were notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.

When officers responded to the area, they said they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver, identified as Hunt, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added.

Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license, which was in his lap, and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

A field sobriety test was recorded on dashcam video, police said. The arrest warrant indicates Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173.

Hunt, who shot to fame five years ago, recently released a new single, “Kinfolks.” His previous songs include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”