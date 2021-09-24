Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Tennessee

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. White County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.9% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 688 (188 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (9,773 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#49. Dyer County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.9% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 541 (201 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (11,886 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#48. Coffee County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.5% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 550 (311 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (21,083 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#47. McMinn County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.8% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 625 (336 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (17,683 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#46. Lincoln County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 506 (174 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (11,996 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#45. Lauderdale County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 488 (125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (7,797 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#44. Smith County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.1% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 82.3% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 635 (128 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (5,442 fully vaccinated)

— 39.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#43. Franklin County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 474 (200 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (14,124 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#42. Hickman County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.0% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 485 (122 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (8,603 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#41. Robertson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 472 (339 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (30,539 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#40. Carroll County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 745 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (10,958 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#39. Greene County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.0% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 582 (402 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (27,341 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#38. DeKalb County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.0% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 366 (75 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (6,844 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#37. Sumner County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.6% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 319 (611 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (76,069 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#36. Macon County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.6% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 752 (185 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (6,299 fully vaccinated)

— 42.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#35. Blount County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.9% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 534 (711 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (59,024 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#34. Sullivan County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 495 (784 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (75,547 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#33. Rhea County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 706 (234 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (11,903 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#32. Hamilton County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 340 (1,252 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (176,260 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#31. Unicoi County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 559 (100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,201 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#30. Jefferson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (93.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 495 (270 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (22,984 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#29. Sevier County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 569 (559 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (40,386 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#28. Henry County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (90.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 488 (158 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (12,897 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#27. Davidson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (2,349 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (377,145 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#26. Carter County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 528 (298 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (19,274 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#25. Bradley County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (99.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 511 (552 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (36,692 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#24. Maury County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 441 (425 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (51,494 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#23. Campbell County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 881 (351 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (14,218 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#22. Rutherford County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 463 (1,538 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (144,580 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#21. Cumberland County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 618 (374 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (24,568 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#20. Loudon County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 472 (255 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (29,464 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#19. Wilson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 350 (506 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (63,440 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#18. Marshall County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 489 (168 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (11,964 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#17. Anderson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 453 (349 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (36,090 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#16. Henderson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 701 (197 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (9,793 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#15. Hamblen County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 431 (280 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (23,011 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#14. Williamson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 315 (752 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (133,916 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#13. Montgomery County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 475 (993 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (96,971 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#12. Washington County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 376 (486 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (64,971 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#11. Hawkins County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 590 (335 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (21,033 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#10. Knox County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.2% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 539 (2,537 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (240,153 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#9. Shelby County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.2% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.8% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 301 (2,819 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (408,961 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#8. Madison County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 391 (383 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (45,210 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

#7. Roane County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 491 (262 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (19,952 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#6. Putnam County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.3% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 576 (462 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (34,332 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#5. Giles County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.7% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 150.0% (129.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 89.9% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 604 (178 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (9,431 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#4. Dickson County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.0% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 499 (269 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (21,037 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#3. Monroe County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.0% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 529 (246 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (16,874 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#2. Claiborne County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.4% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 685 (219 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (11,860 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

#1. Cocke County, TN

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.1% more full than Tennessee overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than Tennessee overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 564 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (15,391 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee