Counties with the lowest home prices in Tennessee

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low-interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Tennessee. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Tennessee has the lowest home prices.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lawrence County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (2.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $459

– Median home value in 2020: $120,500

– Ranked #1,207 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Warren County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (7.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $481

– Median home value in 2020: $120,500

– Ranked #1,208 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fentress County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $438 (1.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $446

– Median home value in 2020: $118,200

– Ranked #1,153 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Claiborne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $436 (8.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $478

– Median home value in 2020: $117,800

– Ranked #1,141 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#26. Campbell County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $414 (4.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $432

– Median home value in 2020: $111,800

– Ranked #1,013 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dyer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $412 (6.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $441

– Median home value in 2020: $111,200

– Ranked #999 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Houston County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $411 (5.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $437

– Median home value in 2020: $111,000

– Ranked #990 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henry County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $410 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $450

– Median home value in 2020: $110,600

– Ranked #982 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hancock County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $407 (3.0% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $395

– Median home value in 2020: $109,900

– Ranked #966 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Henderson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (2.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $416

– Median home value in 2020: $109,200

– Ranked #946 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (7.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $438

– Median home value in 2020: $109,200

– Ranked #947 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#19. Haywood County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $399 (12.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $454

– Median home value in 2020: $107,800

– Ranked #908 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Crockett County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $395 (10.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $440

– Median home value in 2020: $106,700

– Ranked #876 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scott County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $393 (2.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $402

– Median home value in 2020: $106,000

– Ranked #849 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Decatur County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $392 (6.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $421

– Median home value in 2020: $105,800

– Ranked #846 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gibson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $391 (7.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $422

– Median home value in 2020: $105,600

– Ranked #841 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (1.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $394

– Median home value in 2020: $105,200

– Ranked #832 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. McNairy County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (6.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $416

– Median home value in 2020: $105,100

– Ranked #829 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Van Buren County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (5.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $413

– Median home value in 2020: $104,900

– Ranked #824 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Weakley County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $388 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $427

– Median home value in 2020: $104,700

– Ranked #820 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lewis County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $379 (5.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $399

– Median home value in 2020: $102,400

– Ranked #763 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wayne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $377 (19.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $470

– Median home value in 2020: $101,900

– Ranked #746 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Obion County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $363 (8.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $397

– Median home value in 2020: $98,000

– Ranked #661 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hardeman County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $358 (6.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $383

– Median home value in 2020: $96,600

– Ranked #630 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Carroll County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (9.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $387

– Median home value in 2020: $94,600

– Ranked #587 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#5. Perry County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $349 (5.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $371

– Median home value in 2020: $94,300

– Ranked #578 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Grundy County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $346 (6.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $370

– Median home value in 2020: $93,400

– Ranked #552 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $339 (11.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $382

– Median home value in 2020: $91,700

– Ranked #500 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lauderdale County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $333 (11.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $374

– Median home value in 2020: $90,100

– Ranked #453 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (2.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $331

– Median home value in 2020: $87,100

– Ranked #388 out of 3,120 counties nationwide