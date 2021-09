Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sullivan County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (1,047 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,987 (20,565 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (338 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (70,846 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

Canva

#49. Grundy County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (90 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,633 (2,099 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (36 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.0% (2,682 fully vaccinated)

— 51.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lincoln County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 672 (231 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,431 (5,303 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (70 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (10,970 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Robertson County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (505 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,982 (11,477 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (146 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (27,841 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tipton County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (445 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,987 (9,232 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (110 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (17,841 fully vaccinated)

— 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Greene County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (502 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,944 (9,631 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (175 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (25,656 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Canva

#44. Hickman County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (183 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,004 (3,526 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (49 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (7,846 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hamblen County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (484 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,109 (10,460 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (181 total deaths)

— 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (21,168 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bradley County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 754 (815 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,387 (17,716 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (161 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (33,867 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Roane County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (403 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,368 (7,670 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (121 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (18,744 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McMinn County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (411 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,732 (7,925 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (110 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (16,385 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Cocke County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (275 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,595 (5,615 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (104 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (14,510 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Warren County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (316 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,321 (6,324 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (91 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (12,510 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Grainger County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (179 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,675 (3,189 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (52 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (9,101 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cumberland County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (466 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,807 (8,356 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (153 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (23,407 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Scott County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (170 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,408 (3,621 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (50 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (6,091 fully vaccinated)

— 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Houston County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 780 (64 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,498 (1,435 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (35 total deaths)

— 119.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (2,525 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Carter County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 787 (444 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,346 (8,090 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (177 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (18,036 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Meigs County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 789 (98 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,685 (1,700 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (24 total deaths)

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (6,576 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 798 (94 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (1,588 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (37 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (3,043 fully vaccinated)

— 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Canva

#30. Madison County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (786 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,721 (14,424 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (262 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (41,129 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Unicoi County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 805 (144 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,409 (2,398 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (54 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (7,757 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (348 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,881 (6,281 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (93 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (13,131 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wayne County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (138 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,254 (3,377 total cases)

— 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (37 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (5,312 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Obion County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 831 (250 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,600 (5,292 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (99 total deaths)

— 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (8,580 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hardeman County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (211 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,986 (4,255 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (66 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (8,591 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. DeKalb County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (174 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,071 (3,293 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (58 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (6,305 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chester County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (147 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,904 (2,751 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (54 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (4,657 fully vaccinated)

— 35.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lawrence County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (377 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,354 (7,219 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (103 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (12,068 fully vaccinated)

— 34.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Smith County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 863 (174 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,416 (3,309 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (41 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.5% (4,933 fully vaccinated)

— 41.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Henry County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 869 (281 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,427 (4,343 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (76 total deaths)

— 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (11,835 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Coffee County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 869 (491 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,521 (8,207 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (126 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (19,197 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Decatur County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (102 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,514 (1,926 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (39 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (3,395 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Overton County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (197 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,944 (3,546 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (63 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (6,125 fully vaccinated)

— 33.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hancock County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 891 (59 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,934 (790 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (13 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (1,668 fully vaccinated)

— 39.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sequatchie County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (139 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,282 (2,146 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (30 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (3,710 fully vaccinated)

— 40.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. McNairy County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 926 (238 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,167 (3,640 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (58 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (9,378 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carroll County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (259 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,835 (4,397 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (87 total deaths)

— 60.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (9,855 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rhea County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 965 (320 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,022 (5,314 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (83 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (11,083 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gibson County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (509 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,335 (8,517 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (158 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (15,998 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dyer County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (396 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,654 (6,560 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (113 total deaths)

— 55.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (10,410 fully vaccinated)

— 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (497 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,585 (7,254 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (102 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (15,750 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lauderdale County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,081 (277 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,100 (4,127 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (49 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (7,069 fully vaccinated)

— 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Macon County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,089 (268 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,694 (4,353 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (79 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (5,703 fully vaccinated)

— 44.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marshall County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,111 (382 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,596 (5,361 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (67 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (10,852 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hardin County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (289 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,199 (4,412 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (71 total deaths)

— 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (8,063 fully vaccinated)

— 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bledsoe County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,142 (172 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,704 (2,667 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (13 total deaths)

— 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (3,918 fully vaccinated)

— 37.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lewis County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (144 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,661 (2,044 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (29 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (3,332 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marion County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (387 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,557 (4,208 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (51 total deaths)

— 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (9,522 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Crockett County, TN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,553 (221 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,740 (2,809 total cases)

— 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (54 total deaths)

— 94.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (4,835 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee