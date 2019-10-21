Counterfeiters strike Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two down. One to go. Hendersonville Police arrest 2 counterfeiters. The third suspect is still at large.

Police say the men traveled to Hendersonville from Indiana to swindle Middle Tennesseans.

The case broke this pas Saturday afternoon after an alert employee at a local shopping center realizes the hundred dollar bill he has just received is fake, and he calls a Hendersonville bike cop.

Commander Scott Ryan says, “those bike officers are over there every day and they build relationships with those retailers in the area. so they get a phone call directly when something is going down.”

Hendersonville cops swarm the parking lot and quickly arrest 2 men, Cameron Williams, 18, and Ousoumane Sylla, 19, both from Indiana.

Commander Ryan says, “we’ve experienced about 20 counterfeit incidents this year.”

Police tell News 2, the men were arrested with 11 phony 100 dollar bills.

Police say the duo’s accomplice is still free.

Surveillance footage shows him at the Game Stop.

When it comes time to pay, the suspect produces a wad of hundred dollar bills from his pocket. He buys the game and gets the change and then strolls out of the store.

Ryan says, “we were not aware of his presence initially, so now we are trying to id him and we’ll go to Indiana if we need to.”

“both men in custody are both charged with 8 counts of criminal simulation.”

If you have any information contact the Hendersonville Police.