Counterfeit money operation found in Red Boiling Springs

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in Macon County after investigators uncovered a counterfeit money operation.

An investigation was launched Monday after the Red Boiling Springs Police Department were notified a $10 and $20 bill were passed at a local market. According to police, two more bills were recovered at the market the same day and all bills had the same serial number.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Cody Ray of Clay County through video surveillance after he attempted to spend the fake bills earlier in the day, according to investigators.

(Courtesy: Red Boiling Springs Police Department)

(Courtesy: Red Boiling Springs Police Department)

(Courtesy: Red Boiling Springs Police Department)

Ray was interviewed at his residence where officials said they found multiple bills on him consistent with the bills recovered at the market.

Throughout the course of the investigation, investigators found items that appeared to be used to manufacture the counterfeit currency in an abandoned mobile home adjacent to Ray’s home, according to Red Boiling Springs police. He was taken into custody and booked into the Macon County jail. He was charged with criminal simulation and criminal attempt to commit theft.

Red Boiling Springs police said additional counterfeit bills are still being recovered from surrounding communities. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Red Boiling Springs Police Department if you believe you have a counterfeit bill.