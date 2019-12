PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the CID division this morning in a raid in Pulaski.

According to reports, the raid netted thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit named brand items like Nike, Yeti and Under Armour.

The raid was reportedly conducted at the Christmas Bizarre at a school in Pulaski.

It was focused on a business by the name of Scout & Company Design.

The story is developing.

News 2 will have more on-air and online.