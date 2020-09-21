Councilwoman pushes for a police precinct in Antioch after delays on design

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher said it’s something that has been discussed for years and is long overdue.

Vercher said a police precinct in Antioch could not only help with crime rates, but response times for Metro police officers.

“What we’re trying to do is just continue that public confidence with the communities and the businesses with the police department as it relates to response times,” Vercher said.

Vercher has been asking for increased police presence in her district since she was elected. She hopes that within the next month the design process will be green lit.

“It makes no sense to hold up the design regardless of COVID or not,” Vercher said.

One million dollars has already been allocated to design the precinct, but delays due to COVID-19 and now the impending property tax referendum have paused the project.

“The message that we see out here is that we’re giving all of our public safety resources to downtown to enforce masks when you’re not doing that same benefit out here to the actual community, the actual neighbors that live out here and pay taxes,” Vercher said.

No word yet as to how much the building would cost out of the capitol budget. But Vercher said it would likely become more expensive the longer the city waits.

