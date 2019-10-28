Could this Sunday be Tennessee’s last fall back from Daylight Saving Time?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cows, cardiac problems and just not changing things are among the reasons why Tennessee lawmakers want Congress to let the state go on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

“Or summertime hours is what a lot of people call it,” says sponsor Rick Tillis who says his interest in time began when he once worked on the clock.

He listed his reasons for sponsoring the bill.

“When we spring forward there is actually an increase in cardiac events. That is from the American Heart Association,” said Rep. Tillis outlining the health concerns first. “Autistic children–when they deviate from their regular schedule it creates a lot of trouble for the parents and the children.”

The rural lawmaker from Marshall county says he’s heard from farmers whose animals also don’t like a time change twice a year

“Cows get used to eating at four in the morning and then you spring forward–they don’t want to eat at five–they still want to eat at four,” added the lawmaker.

The bill from Rep. Tillis easily passed earlier this year to make daylight savings time year-round in Tennessee’s two time zones, but it must be authorized in Congress for the state to move ahead and make the time change permanent.

“The ones that I talk to–and that is quite a few–they like the longer days,” said retired state trooper Tommy Spivy on the Lewisburg town square in Marshall County. “So think the time should stay just like it is now.”

While Washington has approved time requests for other states or regions, there’s no indication if and when it might act on what Tennessee lawmakers have requested.

The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday, November 3, 2019.