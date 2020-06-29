Could La Niña be on the way?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While we’re currently in ENSO neutral conditions, there are some indications that La Niña is developing. La Niña forms due to cooling water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean close to South America. The waters in the Tropical Pacific are currently cooling down and the atmosphere has been taking on characteristics indicative of La Niña.
Current forecasts indicate that there is a 40 to 50 percent chance that La Niña will form by Fall. But what does that mean for Middle Tennessee? If La Niña does form, warmer than average temperatures for the Southeast will be likely in the coming months.
La Niña may also bring the possibility of more Atlantic Hurricanes. The forecast is already calling for an above-average season. La Niña enhances hurricane activity in the Atlantic, meaning we may see activity on the higher end of current estimates.
