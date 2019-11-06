Cory Curtis: Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, top, tackles Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s a little late this week, so my apologies, but here we go… The Week 10 NFL Power Rankings…

33. The Bungles (0-8) – Andy Dalton threw for 329 yards and then got benched on his birthday 3 hours before the trade deadline. Nice.

31. New York Jets (1-7) – Still trying to understand all of the people who have raved about the genius of Adam Gase over the years. Still just not seeing it. I mean, they lost to a team that is trying to lose. What the hell?

30. Miami Dolphins (1-7) – I honestly thought they had no chance of winning a game all season, once again the power of “Fitz-magic” proves me and everyone else wrong!!!

29. Washington Redskins (1-8) – They’ve scored in the single digits 5 of their last 6 games… That’s with Adrian Peterson defying time.

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-7) – How bad are these other teams if the Falcons are 28? OK, the Falcons have too much talent to be 28, but here they are playing out the string.

27. Cleveland Browns (2-6) – This has to be one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in the last decade and for Cleveland, I mean that is saying A LOT.

26. New York Giants (2-7) – They battled Dallas, but they have to be able to finish drives especially with 3 players as good as Engram, Barkley and Tate.

25. Denver Broncos (3-6) – I saw where the Broncos Super Bowl odds were still like 100-1 which is considerably better than a number of other teams. I mean, who’s taking that bet? This team is not good and not even remotely in the playoff chase. 1,000,000 – 1.

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) – I have to say I was actually impressed with what I saw against San Francisco and this team continues to be better than I expected.

23. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-6) – You are what you’re record says you are, but I don’t think anyone really wants to play this team. Mike Evans is a monster, they just can’t finish or catch a break.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) – Minshew Mania ends and Nick Foles is back. I’d say I’m excited, but… I’m not.

21. Tennessee Titans (4-5) – They’ll only be favored in one more game this season. Despite winning 2 of 3 they look like a team headed in the wrong direction.

20. Chicago Bears (3-5) – I know they’re invested in Mitch Trubisky, but he’s not going to get better. He has no confidence and can’t read a defense, I don’t see the second allowing the 1st to get fixed.

19. Detroit Lions (3-4-1) – Surprise, surprise another Detroit team that just doesn’t know how to win close games.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) – Mike Tomlin’s done a heck of a job getting this team back to .500. If they could somehow find a way to shock the Rams this weekend they could crash the playoff party at the end of the season.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) – Surprise, Surprise part 2. The Chargers fire Ken Whisenhunt and can suddenly run the ball again. 139 yards in their domination of the Packers.

16. Oakland Raiders (4-4) – Jon Gruden may not like Derek Carr but Carr is playing pretty well, 289 yards and 2 TD’s in beating the Lions.

15. Buffalo Bills (6-2) – I just don’t think anyone is afraid to play this team. They have 6 wins and their “best” one is against the Titans. What does that tell you?

14. Carolina Panthers (5-3) – Is the Cam Newton era over? I don’t think Kyle Allen is really “special”, but is Newton just done?

13. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) – They’ve got the Patriots and Seahawks the next two weeks, but they may be able to survive losses in both games.

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Just let the Giants hang around all night. Really good teams don’t do that.

11. Indianapolis Colts (5-3) – Jacoby Brissett is hurt, but for how long? Is there that big of a dropoff to Brian Hoyer?

10. Los Angeles Rams (5-3) – If the Rams don’t start looking like the Rams again they’ll miss the playoffs.

9. Houston Texans (6-3) – They certainly survived in London without JJ Watt, but will it catch up with them?

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-3) – They took the Chiefs to the wire in Kansas City. Looks like they’ll have to survive for a while without Adam Thielen.

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-2) – Yes, Russell Wilson could very well be the MVP, but DK Metcalf has also shown maybe some teams missed an opportunity with 29 receptions for 529 yards and 5 TD’s.

6. Green Bay Packers (7-2) – The Packers learned a valuable lesson, you have to have the ball to score. I mean Aaron Rodgers was on the sideline so long he could have baked a bundt cake.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) – The defense may not be championship caliber yet, but they have 5 players with at least 3 sacks.

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Impressive performance against the Patriots, but am I an awful person if I say I still don’t truly believe?

3. New England Patriots (8-1) – Faced with their first true test of the season the Pats come up well short, is that significant? Enough for me to drop them 2 spots not 1.

2. New Orleans Saints (7-1) – We call this a defensive team now, but they still have Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and more. They’ve scored at least 30 points in 5 of 8 games.

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-0) – That front 7 is filthy but the schedule is about to get tougher and I don’t see this team running the table. They’re number 1 though! For now…