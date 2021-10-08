Correctional officer hurt while attempting to break up brawl between Trousdale County inmates

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as an altercation between inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, ended with a correctional officer having to be taken to the hospital.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, four inmates at the facility assaulted two other inmates, according to Ryan Gustin Director of Public Affairs at CoreCivic Facility Support Center. Staff immediately stepped in to break up the assault.

During the incident, one of the inmates hit an officer in the back of the head. One of the inmates that were attacked also suffered injuries during the incident.

Both the injured officer and inmate were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was later released after he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the attackers have been identified.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Conduct will be investigating the incident.