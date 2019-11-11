Correctional officer charged with domestic assault in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A reserve Gallatin police officer and full-time correctional officer has been charged with domestic assault in Nashville

Metro police reported 24-year-old Hector Hernandez Becerra was arrested Sunday and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning.

Hernandez Becerra’s ex-girlfriend went to the Madison police precinct Sunday to request charges be pressed against him for an earlier assault against her and her boyfriend at entertainment venue on Nolensville Pike, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police reported the woman claimed Hernandez Becerra grabbed her and threw her to the floor during the dispute.

She said he then attacked her current boyfriend and punched him multiple times in the face, according to Metro police.

Hernandez Becerra was charged with domestic assault and his bond was set at $2,500.

Gallatin police told News 2 Hernandez Becerra has been suspended from the department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.