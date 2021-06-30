Corps of Engineers expecting record crowds at Percy Priest recreation areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — With the incredible 4th of July Weekend forecast, many of you will be flocking to campgrounds and picnic areas on our area lakes for some refreshing outdoor recreation.

Percy Priest Lake’s proximity to Nashville residents makes it one of most popular, but also one of the most crowded.

“I think this weekend is probably going to be record crowds out here at Percy Priest,” explained Dylon Anderson, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger. Last year, due to COVID, everyone came outside, and those crowds have pretty much continued into this year.

“Our areas are pretty much at capacity almost every weekend,” Anderson said. “We fill up spots and then we have to turn people away just because we don’t have anywhere to put the vehicles. That’s predominantly at Anderson Road and Cook Recreation Area which are our day-use areas. And then our campgrounds: Anderson Road, Seven Points, Poole Knobs, they’re all pretty much reserved this weekend.”

And with the crowds expected this weekend, they recommend you pack your patience.

“It’s going to be hot,” Anderson said. “So, people’s tempers may be short. Be patient with us. Alcohol and water do not mix, so try to keep that separate.”

And there’s also one unfortunately popular thing at the lake that they don’t recommend, cliff diving.

“People like to jump off our cliffs,” explained Anderson. “We don’t recommend that because nobody knows what’s underneath the water’s surface. Even if it’s clean at one time, the next five minutes later something could have floated in its place, and it never ends well.”

So, enjoy your 4th of July Weekend but stay safe!