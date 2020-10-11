Coronavirus in TN: Second Harvest Food Bank employee tests positive for COVID-19, no meal deliveries until Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee reports on Saturday, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly left the building on October 7 when they were experiencing symptoms and has been self-quarantined since.

Second Harvest Food Bank procedures moving forward:

The warehouse and offices will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The warehouse and offices are closed until then for thorough cleaning of the facility.

No volunteers are allowed in the building until it reopens on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Administrative, Development, Agency Relations and Programs staff members will work remotely; however, all trucks will be grounded until Wednesday, Oct. 14. All Mobile Pantries, Food Rescue, and Rural Route programs will NOT deliver on Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

All agencies and businesses will be contacted regarding their deliveries and order pickups based on the chronological order of delivery. Pick up times that were scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 will also be contacted to reschedule.

“Second Harvest Food Bank continues to follow guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control and Feeding America to protect clients, partner agencies and volunteers from exposure. Second Harvest’s thoughts are with the employee, their family and with all the frontline staff at the food bank who are continuing to provide access to food to East Tennesseans in this critical time. Second Harvest wishes for a quick recovery for the employee.” Second Harvest Food Bank

LATEST STORIES

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )