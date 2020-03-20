Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville Lab providing 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to health care providers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thanks to one East Tennessee lab, coronavirus tests are about to become more accessible.

Approximately 10,000 new tests – thanks to Integrity Laboratories of Knoxville – will become available to health care providers as well as first responders on Monday.

From inside the lab, the tests are providing rapid results in a matter of hours.

Integrity Labs received emergency FDA clearance for the test kits.

Congressman Tim Burchett met with Integrity Labs CEO Christian Clevenger and his staff, praising their hours of work to make the test kits available.

“I think it’s important for folks to realize the president said we’re going to get the best people in the work on this, and it just so happens the best people in the world are in Knoxville, Tennessee,” Rep. Burchett said. “Christian and Tracy are wonderful people. Their staffs are working ‘round the clock and it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation and they are performing admirably.”

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker went to the lab to learn more about the process of creating the test kits.

To clarify, the lab does not conduct testing, it provides the test kits to health officials.

The kits are returned to the lab for analysis.

Rep. Burchett speaks on Integrity Labs, Congress’ economic stimulus plan: