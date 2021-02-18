Coronavirus in Tennessee: 998 COVID cases, 72 deaths reported Feb. 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 18.

Cases

The department reported 998 new cases, putting the state at 761,301 total cases, with 640,214 confirmed and 121,087 probable.

The state has reported less than 1,000 new cases three days in a row. The last time Tennessee reported three consecutive increases of under 1,000 was September 9, 2020.

There are currently 18,453 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,324 additional cases per day (-6% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,781 (-8% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 72 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,057 total deaths. The state has added 1,407 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 78 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 731,791 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,162 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,108 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,974 (17%) available floor beds in the state, a 0% change from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 279 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,644,952 tests with 5,883,651 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 10,515 tests to the state’s total with 8.34% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Many Tennessee county health departments are closed Thursday due to the hazardous conditions from winter weather. COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Feb. 18 will be rescheduled.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.