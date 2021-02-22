Coronavirus in Tennessee: 952 COVID cases, 20 deaths reported Feb. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, February 22.

Cases

The department reported 952 new cases, putting the state at 766,089 total cases, with 643,282 confirmed and 122,807 probable.

There are currently 16,205 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 6, 2020 (15,728).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,075 additional cases per day (-2% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,447 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 20 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,153 total deaths. The state has added 1,503 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 68 additional deaths per day. The average number of deaths per day for the month has dropped from 100+ less than two weeks ago. In the last seven days, the state has averaged 31 deaths per day.

Even with the drop in deaths reported per day over the last two weeks, February currently ranks as Tennessee’s third deadliest month of the pandemic (#1 January: 2,743; #2 December: 2,305).

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 738,731 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,096 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,008 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. This is the second day in a row the state has reported 1,000+ current hospitalizations. Last Friday, Tennessee fell under 1K hospitalizations for the first time since last fall.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,068 (18%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 387 (19%) available ICU beds in the state.

The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,311.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,681,400 tests with 5,915,311 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 6,909 tests to the state’s total with 9.94% percent-positive cases. The 6,909 tests processed is the lowest number of tests processed the state has reported since November 24, 2020 (5,448).

For the month of February, the state is reporting an average of 16,092 tests processed per day. That number is the lowest daily average Tennessee has reported since June 2020 (11,893 per day).

During the first 22 days of January, the state reported 556,590 tests processed. A month earlier in December (Tennessee’s current record-holder for most tests processed), 841,287 tests had been processed. For February, the state has processed 354,016 tests so far — 200K+ less than January and less than half of December’s tests during the same time frame.

Vaccine Tracker

On February 19, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were discarded due to expiration. The Governor’s Unified-Command Group deployed state health personnel to provide support, review handling procedures and assess the Shelby County Health Department’s inventory of vaccines. TDH is expected to release more information during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.