Coronavirus in Tennessee: 780 COVID cases, 31 deaths reported Feb. 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 17.

Cases

The department reported 780 new cases, putting the state at 760,303 total cases, with 639,607 confirmed and 120,696 probable.

The state has reported less than 1,000 new cases two days in a row. The last time Tennessee reported consecutive increases of under 1,000 was September 29, 2020.

There are currently 19,689 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the last time active cases were below 20,000 was on October 17, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,413 additional cases per day (-18% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,935 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,985 total deaths. The state has added 1,335 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 79 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 729,629 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,719 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,131 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. Though both small increases, it’s the second day in a row that current hospitalizations rose from the previous day. The last time the state reported consecutive increases was at the beginning of January.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,980 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 282 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 6% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,634,437 tests with 5,874,134 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 7,904 tests to the state’s total with 7.64% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Many Tennessee county health departments are closed Wednesday due to the hazardous conditions from winter weather. COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Feb. 17 will be rescheduled.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.