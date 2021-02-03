Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,856 COVID cases, 133 deaths reported February 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 3.

New Cases

The department reported 1,856 new cases, putting the state at 733,216 total cases, with 620,684 confirmed and 112,532 probable. There are currently 29,476 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It’s the first time active cases dipped below 30,000 since November 10, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,487 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,780 (-6% change since the previous day).

New Deaths

TDH confirmed 133 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,033 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 92 deaths per day during 2021.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,492 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,835 (16%)

ICU Bed Availability: 260 (13%)

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 733,216 as of February 3, 2021 including 10,033 deaths, 1,492 current hospitalizations and 693,707 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.53%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/lIjdCvNriQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 3, 2021

Vaccine Tracker

As of Tuesday, 7.20% of the state has received at least one dose.

Health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older.

Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week. Last week, Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

Coronavirus Variants

There are multiple mutations of the coronavirus circulating the globe, but three, in particular, are causing concern due to evidence that they are more contagious. These variants may lead to increased strain on our healthcare system.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Organizers announced Tuesday the annual Mule Day events in Columbia are cancelled for 2021. The city of Columbia and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club announced the annual Mule Day Parade and festivities, which had been scheduled for April 8 through April 11, will no longer take place.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 138 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom as soon as this week, school officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily.