Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,631 COVID cases, 68 deaths reported Feb. 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 24.

Cases

The department reported 1,631 new cases, putting the state at 768,946 total cases, with 645,002 confirmed and 123,944 probable.

There are currently 14,426 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 4, 2020 (14,229).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,235 additional cases per day (+11% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,324 (-7% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 68 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,266 total deaths. The state has added 1,616 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 67 additional deaths per day. February currently ranks as Tennessee’s third deadliest month of the pandemic (#1 January: 2,743; #2 December: 2,305).

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 743,254 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,197 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 972 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,836 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 2% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 278 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 16% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,709,400 tests with 5,940,454 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 15,755 tests to the state’s total with 7.38% percent-positive cases.

For the month of February, the state is reporting an average of 15,917 tests processed per day. That number is the lowest daily average Tennessee has reported since June 2020 (11,893 per day).

During the first 24 days of January, the state reported 612,875 tests processed. A month earlier in December (Tennessee’s current record-holder for most tests processed), 897,427 tests had been processed. For February, the state has processed 382,016 tests so far — 200K+ less than January and less than half of December’s tests during the same time frame.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway in 90 of the state’s 95 counties.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.

Shelby County ‘Vaccine Wastage’ Investigation

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health provided information on the investigation of reported wastage of COVID-19 vaccine by the Shelby County Health Department which found seven incidents of vaccine waste, amounting to more than 2,400 wasted doses.