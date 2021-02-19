Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,372 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported Feb. 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, February 19.

Cases

The department reported 1,372 new cases, putting the state at 762,673 total cases, with 641,115 confirmed and 121,558 probable.

There are currently 17,457 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 10, 2020 (16,933).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,199 additional cases per day (-9% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,689 (-5% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,064 total deaths. The state has added 1,414 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 74 additional deaths per day. The average number of deaths per day for the month has dropped from 100+ less than two weeks ago. In the last seven days, the state has averaged 24 deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 734,152 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,361 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 973 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. This is the first time current hospitalizations have been below 1,000 since last fall.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,846 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 6% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 297 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, up 6% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,654,486 tests with 5,891,813 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Friday’s update added 9,534 tests to the state’s total with 10.38% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center will begin administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Metro Nashville Public Schools staff on Saturday, February 20. Also on Saturday, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nashville’s Music City Center will reopen.