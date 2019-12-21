Cordova man sentenced to life for robbing jewelry store, stabbing store manager to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was sentenced to life in prison for robbing a jewelry store and stabbing the store’s manager to death while the manager held his infant son.

Jesse Slade, 24, was sentenced on Friday, December 20, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Investigators said that Slade robbed Golden Jewelers in the 6500 block of Winchester on February 16, 2017. Slade ordered the store’s manager, 42-year-old Noah Ashene, to kneel on the ground and stole jewelry from the display case and cash from the register.

Slade then stabbed Ashene 15 times in the neck and back. Slade claimed that he stabbed Ashene because he had done mechanic work on Ashene’s car, and he feared that Ashene would recognize him.

Store surveillance video showed Ashene holding his 20-month-old as Slade stabbed. Ashene used his body to shield his infant son from the attack.

Police arrested Slade four days later.

Slade was originally facing a possible death penalty because of aggravating factors that included murder in the perpetration of a robbery, murder to avoid arrest and prosecution, and murder involving circumstances that were heinous, atrocious and cruel.