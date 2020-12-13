Cooler today with rain tonight; could see a wintry mix NW and on The Plateau tomorrow morning

The cold front has passed through and you can feel the change in the air. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s this morning. Light wind also means that there are a few areas of patchy fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Franklin County until 8am.

Rain returns tonight and it will be a good soaking with 1-1.5″ possible. A few wet snowflakes may be in the mix overnight and in the early AM. Our northwestern counties and The Cumberland Plateau have the best chances to see this wintry mix. No major travel impacts are expected.

Highs hold in the 40s during the day tomorrow and we will dry out.

Tuesday morning will be cold in the 20s. We’ll see another round of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when there could be a few snowflakes in the mix.

After that cool temperatures will continue through the rest of the week with 40s to near 50 for a high and 20s for lows.

