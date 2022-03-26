Cool and windy today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm only into the mid-50s and winds gust out of the northwest up to 30-35 mph. The winds back down tomorrow morning and a widespread frost is expected with a hard freeze possible on the Plateau as low temperatures dip into the low 30s and upper 20s.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for our western counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties have a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The rest of tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with a chance for an isolated shower.

Next week a warm front puts us in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and storms move in Wednesday night into Thursday. A few could be strong so stay weather alert.