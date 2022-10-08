Highs today will only be in the mid-upper 60s. Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the mid and upper-30s bringing scattered frost in many outlying areas on Sunday morning, particularly in our eastern and northern counties.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from 1am until 9am Sunday.

We stay dry through the weekend and then warm up next week back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will bring showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday of next week. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds.