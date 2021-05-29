Cool start to Memorial Day Weekend

It’s a cloudy, cool, and drizzly morning across Middle Tennessee with temperatures in the low and mid-50s this morning. The afternoon does not look much warmer with highs in the low and mid-60s. The clouds stick around throughout the day and winds will become breezy out of the north.

Tomorrow starts off chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but we will warm into the low 70s by the afternoon with tons of sunshine.

Memorial Day Monday we heat back up into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Showers and storms return to the forecast midweek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are possible.