As the remnants of Ian remain well to our east, our sunny weather will continue.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few areas west of I-65 nearing 80.

NOTE: It has not rained since last weekend, and that was not much. With the breeze and the dry conditions, please be careful with outdoor burning, and don’t throw cigarettes out of the window!

Next week looks dry as temperatures will climb into the 80s through Thursday.

BUT possibly the coolest front so far this season will move in Thursday evening, dropping daytime highs to low 70s Friday and only upper 60s Saturday. This could set the stage for some scattered frost next weekend, particularly in outlying areas.

That’s a week away, so we’ll keep you posted!