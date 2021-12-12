A cold start this Sunday morning with temperatures near 30 in Nashville with mid-upper 20s in many outlying areas. Patchy fog has developed and may freeze on bridges and overpasses. Freezing fog can be dangerous for drivers, so slow it down!

For clean-up operations this afternoon cool sunshine will prevail along with light southeast winds, and highs in the low 50s, with 40s in our far eastern sections.

After another chilly start tomorrow morning, but a warming trend will begin in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Mid 60s will prevail by Tuesday, with near 70-degree highs in most areas through the rest of the workweek.

Scattered showers will return towards the end of the week, followed by morning showers and cooler temperatures for Saturday.