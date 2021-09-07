Cookeville Regional Medical Center sees record-level of COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville Regional Medical Center is seeing a record-level of COVID-19 cases.

According to a release from Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, the number of COVID patients at Cookeville Regional jumped over the holiday weekend.

As of September 7, 2021, there are 117 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and 29 COVID-19 ICU patients at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. About 80% of those patients are not vaccinated, 12% vaccinated and 8% have an unknown vaccine status.

The average age of a patient in intensive care is 58-years-old and the average age of an inpatient is 62-years-old. Data shows the cases of COVID-19 in Cookeville have been rising steadily since September 3, 2021.

Mayor Shelton encourages all to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He says, “It could keep you out of the hospital and the ICU.”

The Putnam County Health Department is offering free vaccinations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. The public can call the help line at 931-646-4636.