Cookeville police use Ring cameras/app to fight crime

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police teamed up with Ring surveillance system, allowing police to request video from neighbors and post in Ring’s Neighbors App.

“We live in a digital world,” said Captain Bobby Anderson with Cookeville police. “So, we’ve got to adjust to the times.”

The partnership began in February.

They’ve used the app to post surveillance video of a man and woman suspected of shoplifting from a liquor store.

“We pushed that out there hoping someone would recognize them,” Anderson said.

In March, they posted a screen shot of a man armed with a gun who robbed a Kroger grocery store.

“We had a suspect come in and jump over the counter at the pharmacy,” he said.

Their latest post shows a man using a crowbar to try to break into a vending machine at a business in May.

“He had actually turned and showed his face on the video,” Anderson said.

The videos and pictures from all three cases were posted to their newest crime-fighting tool– the Neighbors app.

It’s a tool Anderson predicts will help most with solving property crimes.

“Burglaries, thefts,” he said. “We’ve had some vandalism as well.”

So far, police haven’t caught any of the suspects posted in the app, but Anderson says eventually they will.

“We can potentially reach hundreds of users instantly,” he said.

Cookeville police already post videos and pictures to Facebook, but Anderson says Neighbors is more targeted.

“The difference is it’s focused mainly on crime,” he said.

Police type in a location, case number, date, and description of what happened to request footage, according to Anderson.

Then, Ring reaches out to neighbors in the affected area.

“Law enforcement is looking for this, do you have anything?” he said.

Even with no arrests, Anderson says some of the videos have gotten hundreds of views.

“We are making connections with the community,” he said.

Brentwood police department has also partnered with Ring.