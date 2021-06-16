Cookeville neighborhood left shaken after man was shot several times, police looking for gunman

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in Cookeville are left shaken up after a man was shot several times outside of his home. The shooting caused schools and hospitals to go under lockdown.

“Next thing I know police are banging on my door, saying mam can you please stay in your house,” said Alexia Garrett, a neighbor in the area.

It wasn’t the morning Alena and Alexie had thought they would have. Police were called to their neighborhood on North Franklin Avenue, after a man called saying he had been shot.

“You just don’t imagine waking up to your next-door neighbor saying they were shot, and I didn’t hear anything,” said Alena Cates, “I helped him, get a towel on it, put some pressure on it. He was on the phone with police already.”

Cates says she was at home sleeping when she heard someone banging on her front door. When she went to see who it was, she found one of her neighbors bleeding, and says she could visibly see two bullet hole wounds.

“It’s something that you never want to wake up to in the morning, and when someone tells you it’s right by us, it just puts a different perspective on everything,” explained Garrett.

According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Govea told officers a man was outside of his home, when the gunman suddenly fired at least six times, two of the bullets hit Govea.

Police quickly sent out a message warning others that the suspect was on the loose.

“I actually had an officer walk me down the street because I had to go to work, so about three hours,” Garrett said.

Community members wandered the area, hoping to find more information on the gunman, worried for the safety of their families.

“As soon as I got the location of where they said, I was like man that’s only a few blocks from where my wife works,” said Bob Wiley.

Police say right now there is no immediate threat to the community, as they continue to look for the shooter.

The shooter was last seen wearing black pants, an orange sweatshirt, blue gloves, a toboggan, and sunglasses.

Govea was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and was then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was awaiting surgery.