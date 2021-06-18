Cookeville man relives moment he was shot outside of his home

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jacob Govea said the moment still feels surreal. The 22-year old was shot outside of his home Wednesday. Three days later he is still in the hospital recovering.

“I said hello, hello,” Govea recalled saying that morning. “As soon as I got up near him, I was probably like eight to 10 feet away, he just immediately stood up and pulled out a little revolver from his hoodie. My first instinct was, I need to run.”

Govea did not want to show his face on camera, out of fear of retaliation, but says that morning began like any other. He woke up around 7 a.m. and went to walk his dog when he quickly noticed something odd.

“As we started walking in that direction, I could see the orange hoody that someone was wearing,” Govea said.

According to police, the gunman fired at least six bullets. Two of them hit Govea in the torso area, as he tried to run away. Govea said after the shooting the stranger hopped his fence and ran away down the street.

“I just woke up one day, got shot at by somebody I don’t know. He’s kind of a ghost at this point,” said Govea.

Cookeville Police quickly sent out an alert urging people to stay in their home while they searched the area. Govea was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He said the bullets left him with a collapsed lung and several broken ribs, making it hard to breathe at times. Now, he thinks back on that moment wondering what went wrong.

“I wondered if it would have been different if I had been more awake during the situation maybe I would have stopped him,” Govea said from his hospital bed.

Govea said he just move to Cookeville earlier this year and has no idea why be became a target.

“The fact that the perpetrator can just come in, shoot somebody, and leave. Are they targeting me specifically? Or are they going to do it again? It’s just unsettling,” questioned Govea.

Now hoping someone will come forward, his family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

“This guy is still out there, and maybe he’s not going to come back to my house, but he could pop up anywhere else in the area.”

Cookeville Police said as of right now they have no suspect in custody, as they continue to look for a suspect.

