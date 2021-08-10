Cookeville man arrested for Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville police have arrested the man Metro police say is responsible for killing a man in Nashville.

According to a release from Metro police, 31-year-old Walter Clyde Johnson was taken into custody Monday night by Cookeville police. Metro police say Johnson is the suspected shooter who killed 40-year-old David Lamont Jordan at his Pappus Court home in northwest Nashville in December.

Police located Johnson after learning from Metro police he was wanted and likely in their area.

Police say the investigation led to the identification of Johnson as the man who shot Jordan during an altercation at the front door of the home as Johnson tried to push his way inside.

No other information was immediately released.