Cookeville man arrested following armed robbery of gas station

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville police have arrested the man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at gunpoint.

Police say 52-year-old Shawn Wofford, of Cookeville, was arrested for reportedly robbing the Burgess Falls Shell located at 1090 South Willow Avenue on February 6.

Police say an employee reported the incident. The employee told police the suspect walked into the store and threatened them with a handgun and demanded money.

The victim handed the suspect the money and the suspect left on foot.

Detectives worked diligently on this case and with information from citizens, were able to identify Wofford as the suspect.

He is facing aggravated robbery charges and is being held at the Putnam County Jail.