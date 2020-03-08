Cookeville community honors tornado victims with 18 crosses

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cookeville community stands strong after experiencing several fatalities during the tornado that hit Middle Tennessee Tuesday.

Mayor Ricky Shelton took to Facebook to recognize fellow resident, Shawn Moser for his heartfelt tribute to the 18 victims that lost their lives from the devastating tornadoes.

Shawn Moser built 18 crosses that are at the corner of Highway 70 and Hawkins Road to honor their lives and show how it is important to never forget their importance.

The community continues to rebuild and unite to revive the area each day.